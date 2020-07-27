Ohio Tax Credit Authority helps fund projects, create over 3,000 new jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for 15 projects set to create or retain over 3,000 jobs statewide.
In a press release from the governor’s office said during its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.
Of the 15 approved projects, two were in the Miami Valley:
- The Pella Corporation, in Troy, will create 428 full-time positions and generate $19.8 million in new annual payroll as the result of its new project.
- Resonant Sciences LLC, in Beavercreek, expects to create 30 full-time positions and generate around $3 million in new annual payroll as the result of its new project.
