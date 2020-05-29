Ohio Tax Commissioner denies delay request for Montgomery County property tax reappraisal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Tax Commissioner has denied Montgomery County’s request to delay the county’s property tax reappraisal by one year.

Auditor Karl Keith requested the extension earlier this month in response to the pandemic and its impact on the local real estate market. His hope was to give people more time to manage payments and further involve property owners in the process. Keith says he’s disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

“The law provides no clear definition of what should be considered cause for a delay. These are extraordinary, unprecedented times, but there is no clear mechanism to address these circumstances for counties required to complete a property reevaluation,” he said.

Montgomery County’s property reappraisal will be completed this year as scheduled.