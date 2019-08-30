Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy in response to Hurricane Dorian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 will be deploying immediately to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, sending roughly 85 members to help with emergency response.

They will be sending a Type I Team prepared to conduct searches, including K-9 searches, provide rescue and medical duties, and help with any logistics the team may need.

The team will leave Friday evening and is expected to arrive late in the day on Saturday.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, and hurricane conditions are expected to hit Florida by Sunday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.