Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy in response to Hurricane Dorian

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live Track | Hurricane Dorian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 will be deploying immediately to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, sending roughly 85 members to help with emergency response.

They will be sending a Type I Team prepared to conduct searches, including K-9 searches, provide rescue and medical duties, and help with any logistics the team may need.

The team will leave Friday evening and is expected to arrive late in the day on Saturday.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, and hurricane conditions are expected to hit Florida by Sunday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS