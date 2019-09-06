Ohio Task Force 1 stationed in North Carolina

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 is prepared to move into the most damaged parts of the Carolinas once Hurricane Dorian passes.

The group is currently in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Once called into action, they will provide search and rescue operations as well as logistical support to federal and state agencies.

Their biggest concern is keeping everyone safe.

“We could go in after the storm and deal with the water, obviously swift water, and flooding potential can come from a storm like this, and with that comes potentially contaminated water,” said Adam Landis, Task Force Leader.

