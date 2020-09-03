Ohio Task Force 1 returns home

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 returned from the Gulf Coast on Thursday. They spent several days in Louisiana, helping in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Laura.

The team reflected on the assistance rendered on their trip, including rescuing several residents from a nursing home and 21 dogs from abandoned buildings. Overall, they are reported to have addressed nearly 22,000 structures.

The team members are in high spirits returning home and say they were more than happy to help, but that it’s always good to be back on Ohio soil.

