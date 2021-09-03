Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after doing assessments in Louisiana

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is returning from aiding the New Orleans area in assessment efforts following the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida.

Taskforce leadership estimate the team to be back home in Vandalia around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The team arrived in the New Orleans area on Aug. 28. While there OH-TF1 performed damage assessments and community size-ups so that affected communities and FEMA could provide recovery efforts in the most hard hit areas.

“While we prepare for the worst, we are still gratified to assist the community with these assessment efforts. It makes the team happy to get out and interact with community members and see what needs they have and help start that so important recovery process,” said Jeff Newman, task force leader.

The task force recently had been in Florida assisting with rescue and recovery efforts after the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside. The team was activated for deployment on June 30 after the 12-story building collapsed on June 24, killing dozens of people.

OH-TF1 recovered 14 victims from the Champlain Tower collapse during that time. For ten days straight, task force members worked 12-hour rotating shifts until Florida officials gave them the all-clear.

