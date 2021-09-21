Ohio Task Force 1 recognized by Ohio’s House, Senate for 20+ years of work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) was recognized by Ohio’s House and Senate on Sept. 15 for all of their hard work over the past 20 years.

Sen. Steven Huffman (OH-5) and Sen. Niraj Antani (OH-6) filed the motion to recognize OH-TF1 in the Senate.

“Ohio Task Force 1 has played a critical role in providing relief and recovery to communities and cities all throughout our country. Their selfless service and sacrifice have made the State of Ohio incredibly proud,” Huffman said.

Rep. Phil Plummer (OH-40) and Rep. Tom Young (OH-42) presented the team with a House Recognition document.

“A well-deserved commendation for the men and women of Ohio Task Force 1 who put their lives at risk to save others,” Young said.

Evan Schumann, OH-TF1 program manager, pointed out the rising support the team has received in recent years and thanking Ohio’s House, Senate and Governor Mike DeWine.

“OH-TF1 is profoundly appreciative of the support that the State of Ohio has extended in the 23 years since the team was created,” Schumann said. “Recent events such as the House and Senate recognition, Governor DeWine’s visit when the team came home from the Surfside, Florida deployment, and increased funding support for the team in the past two State budgets demonstrate the State’s steadfast support of our team’s efforts.”