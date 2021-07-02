Ohio Task Force 1 lodge on cruise ship after arriving in Miami

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

MIAMI, Fla. (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1) safely arrived in Miami, Florida at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Task force members, along with four other FEMA groups, are staying on a cruise ship while they help Florida officials with rescue and recovery efforts following a condo tower collapse June 24. The holiday weekend made getting a hotel rooms difficult but the City of Miami and FEMA procured use of the cruise ship.

While aboard the cruise ship, staff members are providing basic housing and meals for the five teams.

Task force officials said members are well-rested, healthy and will begin their first operational period midnight Saturday. OHTF1 has been split into two groups and will rotate two 12-hour shifts to continuously work at the rescue site.