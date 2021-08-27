Ohio Task Force 1 headed to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been officially activated as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team for a response to Louisiana in preparation of landfall from Hurricane Ida.

A Type III team includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and Canine search teams. The entire roster will be composed of a 45-person team, made up of members from across the Ohio area.

The team will stage at a location in the State of Louisiana for rapid deployment into affected areas of the storm landing. OH-TF1 anticipates leaving Vandalia around 6 p.m. Friday.

Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

“The forecast track has it headed straight towards New Orleans. Not good,” said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist with The Climate Service.

The task force recently had been in Florida assisting with rescue and recovery efforts after the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside. The team was activated for deployment on June 30 after the 12-story building collapsed on June 24, killing dozens of people.

OH-TF1 recovered 14 victims from the Champlain Tower collapse during that time. For ten days straight, task force members worked 12-hour rotating shifts until Florida officials gave them the all-clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

Dr. Downing interview

Tampa police arrest van driver after high-speed chase

Van driver drives over Sunshine Skyway Bridge during chase

Concerns raised about terrorist attack

More News