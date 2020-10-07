Ohio Task Force 1 deploying to aid in Hurricane Delta relief efforts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to help with relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Delta, according to Chief Jeffrey Payne.

A search and rescue team will deploy from Vandalia around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

WDTN.com will update this story with more information when it is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS