VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to help with relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Delta, according to Chief Jeffrey Payne.
A search and rescue team will deploy from Vandalia around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
WDTN.com will update this story with more information when it is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio Task Force 1 deploying to aid in Hurricane Delta relief efforts
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools attempts third levy, citizens divided
- Florida newlyweds die in plane crash during ‘adventure-filled honeymoon’ in Colorado
- AAA shares tips to focus on the road during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
- Rhode Island zoo welcomes first baby flamingo in 22 years