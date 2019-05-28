Ohio Task Force 1 assisting search and rescue in Montgomery County
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Emergency Management has requested Ohio Task Force 1 to assist with search and rescue efforts in the county.
The team is deploying from the Kettering warehouse.
More information is expected to be released on this effort later Tuesday.
A tornado outbreak struck the Miami Valley Monday night leaving significant damage and many without power.
Both water plants in Dayton are without power and residents are asked to conserve water.
The Red Cross is operating shelters for those displaced by the tornadoes. Find the list here.
2 NEWS has crews across the area covering the damage and searches.
Stay with WDTN.com for the latest information throughout the day.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Springfield woman killed in crash near Cedarville
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 72, just south of Cedarville.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton woman
Authorities say 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn hasn't been seen since Monday at 6 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Couple indicted for Villa Tavern shooting
On Wednesday, May 15, police responded to the Villa Tavern on Rip Rap Road for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found four shooting victims.Read More »
-
Rep. Turner speaks on tornado damage in Miami Valley
"We toured Trotwood with the Governor and the Mayor of Trotwood, the Sheriff, and state and local officials. The devastation is extraordinary. It is amazing. We're so lucky that in Montgomery and Greene counties, with the level of devastation that we had, that we did not lose any lives here in those two counties," he said.Read More »
-
Beavercreek businesses begin extensive cleanup process
As of Tuesday night, part of North Fairfield Road remains closed as power lines are still down, and debris is strewn across the area.Read More »