Ohio Task Force 1 assisting search and rescue in Montgomery County

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:26 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:07 PM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Emergency Management has requested Ohio Task Force 1 to assist with search and rescue efforts in the county.

The team is deploying from the Kettering warehouse.

More information is expected to be released on this effort later Tuesday.

A tornado outbreak struck the Miami Valley Monday night leaving significant damage and many without power.

Both water plants in Dayton are without power and residents are asked to conserve water.

The Red Cross is operating shelters for those displaced by the tornadoes. Find the list here.

2 NEWS has crews across the area covering the damage and searches.

Stay with WDTN.com for the latest information throughout the day.

