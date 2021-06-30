Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to Florida condo tower collapse

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1), and four other FEMA Type-1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces, have been activated for deployment to the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Florida.

OHTF1 will deploy at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening from its Old Springfield Road location in Vandalia.

The task force, which is 80 members strong and has several canine search teams, will be aiding in the weeklong search and rescue efforts in Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four bodies have been uncovered and crews have also found other human remains. As of Wednesday, 147 people are missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.