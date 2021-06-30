Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to Florida condo tower collapse

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1), and four other FEMA Type-1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces, have been activated for deployment to the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Florida.

OHTF1 will deploy at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening from its Old Springfield Road location in Vandalia.

| Read more about the Florida Condo Collapse Here

The task force, which is 80 members strong and has several canine search teams, will be aiding in the weeklong search and rescue efforts in Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four bodies have been uncovered and crews have also found other human remains. As of Wednesday, 147 people are missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

NBC's new 'American Song Contest' searching for performers

Florida leads nation with more than 50 Capitol Riot arrests

Oldsmar mom saves neighbor's kids after lightning strikes multiple homes

Storm Team 2 Forecast

4 more bodies found, more than 140 still missing in Florida building collapse

More News