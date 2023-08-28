Related video above: Ohio Task Force One activated in response to Maui wildfires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 has once again been activated, this time in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

According to a Facebook post by OH-TF1, a 47-person Type III team, including two canines and a full equipment cache, will be deployed to assist in Florida if necessary.

OH-TF1 will depart from Vandalia at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will be staging ahead of the storm. They will also be joined by Tennessee Task Force 1.

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Idalia had winds of 65 mph, according to OH-TF1, which are expected to strengthen. The storm could reportedly become a Category 3 hurricane before reaching Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

OH-TF1’s latest activation comes on the heels of its recent deployment to Maui after wildfires swept across the island.