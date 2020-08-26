Ohio Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Laura reaches Category 4

A Cameron Parish Sheriff deputy wipes his face as he mans a roadblock in the rain on LA 27 while residents evacuate Cameron in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.

Officials tell 2 NEWS that around 85 team members have been requested and the crew hopes to start heading to the impacted areas Wednesday night.

Hurricane Laura grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called “extremely dangerous.” Drawing energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the system was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

2 NEWS is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.