VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
Officials tell 2 NEWS that around 85 team members have been requested and the crew hopes to start heading to the impacted areas Wednesday night.
Hurricane Laura grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called “extremely dangerous.” Drawing energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the system was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.
2 NEWS is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Laura reaches Category 4
- Columbus Zoo
- Public Health monitoring outbreak at Preble County care facility
- 6 arrested during investigation involving search warrant that ended in Det. Del Rio’s death
- Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4