DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from Ohio’s 10th district have the chance to show off their skills in computer science by designing an app to be displayed in the nation’s capital.

According to a release from Congressman Mike Turner’s office, the 2022 Congressional App Challenge opened on Wednesday, June 15. Students have until November 1 to design and code an original application for the web, PC, mobile or another platform of their choice.

Students are allowed to work on their own or in teams of up to four people, Turner’s website said. Students living in Ohio’s 10th district, or those attending a school in the district are eligible to join this challenge.

According to the website, the winning individual or team will be chosen by a panel of judges from the local community. They will then be honored by Congressman Turner before receiving an invitation to present their work in the Capital.

“As careers in computer science and coding continue to grow, it’s important to create opportunities for students to advance their passion and skills in this field. I’m excited that students in our community can once again participate in the Congressional App Contest,” said Congressman Turner. “I encourage all middle and high school students to challenge themselves and apply, and I look forward to seeing the apps that these talented students create.”

The winner of this prestigious award will be invited to the House of Code event at Capitol Hill to present their apps to members of Congress, the website said. Their apps will also be eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capital building, on house.gov and on the Congressional App Challenge Website.

For more information, visit the Congressional App Challenge website here, or click here to apply.