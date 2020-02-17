Ohio still at low risk for coronavirus infections

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While coronavirus spreads abroad numbers are still low in the United States.

“We really do not have yet that person-to-person transmission inside the United States,” Roberto Colon, Miami Valley Hospital’s associate chief medical officer.

Colon said much of the worry behind the virus are all the unknowns.

“We don’t yet know if this is going to manifest into what we’re seeing in China. We don’t know if we’re going to start seeing it widespread,” Dr. Colon said.

For now, there’s a slim chance anyone in Ohio will be infected by the respiratory illness.

“The risk of you going to the grocery store, going to a common area and picking up this virus, remains extremely low,” said Dr. Colon.

In fact, according to the a CDC infection map, the closest infection is in Illinois. It’s why Dr. Colon says you should worry about the illnesses already widespread here at home like the flu or common cold.

Colon says there are patients who have come into Premier Health campuses with fears of having the coronavirus. None have shown enough signs of infection but there is monitoring in place if that changes.

“If they do develop symptoms, we establish a next level of contact to be able to take care of them but also to the public at large,” said Dr. Colon.