DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol or OSP is working on recruiting new members to join their team and help serve the Buckeye State.

“We would like to recruit young individuals from Montgomery and Preble County to come and join our organization to help us complete our mission,” said OSP Dayton Post Commander Lt. Geoffrey Scott Freeman.

To apply, candidates must be ages 20 to 34, have a valid driver’s license, be a US citizen and possess a high school diploma or GED.

“Then, of course, at our academy, you’re there 24 to 26 weeks if, or when you make it into our academy,” said OSP Southwest Recruiter Trooper Jessica McIntyre. “We pay you $18.66 cents an hour with full benefits. We pay to train you.”

Following training, Trooper McIntyre says candidates go straight to the road for 3 months of field training with an officer. However, Trooper McIntyre wants people interested in applying to know OSP isn’t just a man’s world.

“We are looking for a diverse workforce. So, it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female. I always tell people if anyone can do it I can do it. I am a female, and it has been a rewarding career.”

Trooper McIntyre says that, along with diversity, there’s room to grow and multiple opportunities for people to choose from.

“What we ask for people at least be in two years out on the road,” she said, “and then they can move to special positions, that is, being a pilot, K9, etc.”

While working for OSP presents challenges, Lt. Freeman says the job itself is very rewarding.

“I believe that we are professional. I believe that we have very good training,” she said. “My appeal to our Montgomery and Preble County residents are if you’re young, and if you have a calling to do this job, then by all means please apply.”

To learn more about joining OSP, click here.