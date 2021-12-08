DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Legal sports betting in Ohio could be in place by the start of next year after both the Ohio House and Senate passed a bill that now goes to the governor’s desk.

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill, which would allow placing bets on collegiate, professional, Olympic, and other sporting events in Ohio.

“One year from now, there will be sports betting in Ohio, and we’ll all be able to place that bet together,” Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, Miamisburg-R and bill sponsor, said.

People will be able to bet in three ways. On their phones through at least 25 available mobile applications, at 40 in-person locations across the state, and there will be limited $200 and below betting at bars and restaurants through KENO machines.

“I imagine that, frankly, a lot of bars and restaurant owners that maybe don’t have that KENO machine, will go and get one because of sports betting,” Antani said.

Ohio would be joining surrounding states including Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan that also allow sports betting.

Antani said bars, restaurants and bowling alleys have been in favor of the bill because it has the potential to get more customers through their doors.

“We’ve been talking about, sort of, this will get more butts in seats at bars and restaurants,” Antani said. “It is sort of an additional reason to go to these bars and restaurants that have KENO machines.”

Antani said there’s also demand for sports betting in Ohio.

“I can tell you that people want this, they are foaming at the mouth to be able to bet on the Buckeyes, or bet on the Bengals, to bet on the Super Bowl,” Antani said. “Popular demand, I think we as the legislature have to listen to, and that’s what this is about.”

The U.S. Supreme court allowed for sports betting in 2018, leaving it up to the states to make their own decisions on it.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will be in charge of regulating sports betting in the state, and responsible for getting it set up. They have a deadline of January 1, 2023 to get the system in place.