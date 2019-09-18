Ohio Senator proposes penalty increase for illegally passing school buses

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A state senate bill is proposing harsher penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

Ohio Senator Theresa Gavarone brought the bill before the transportation committee on Tuesday, introducing the School Bus Safety Act.

The assistant transportation director of Centerville City Schools, Andrew Gratsy, said this is a problem for school districts nationwide and that holds true for them as their school has only been in session four weeks and they’ve already sent in almost two dozen red light violations.

“We’ve probably submitted over 20 red light violations to the city police department and the sheriff’s deputies in the township over the past four weeks of school,” said Grasty.

Grasty said they try to do their part and inform the public, in fact they recently put out a PSA with local law enforcement reminding that school was back in session, and he said bus drivers are trained to always be on the lookout.

“They’re watching for traffic in all their mirrors that they have, and when they see a car approaching that’s not slowing down, they want to make sure to hold those students back because you never know if a car’s going to stop,” said Grasty.

But he said drivers still too often cruise by the flashing lights so the bill that’s currently proposed is seeking to change that.

If passed, the fine for improperly passing a school bus would double from $500 dollars to $1,000 dollars.

For repeat offenders, the fine would increase $250 dollars and include a rise in the level of driver’s license suspension for each violation.

“Children, they’re not adults, their brains aren’t fully developed,” said Miami Valley resident, Cheryl St. Onge. “They are more impulse driven so they’re not aware they need to look both ways if they’re crossing from the school bus, and it’s our job as adults to keep them safe.”

The bill also proposes allowing the districts to apply for school bus cameras.

In Centerville, Grasty said all of their buses already have cameras but said that’s paid for and decided on a district by district basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.