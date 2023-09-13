DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man accused of shooting and killing a driver in a road rage incident is facing several charges, including murder.

Now, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is raising awareness of this ongoing issue.

During a press conference Wednesday, Montgomery Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said every young driver should be aware and understand the facts of this case. He also feels the case is a wakeup call for the community.

The prosector advises people to avoid confrontation if they come across an aggressive driver.

In recent years, road rage incidents have increased in the state, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Montgomery County has seen one of the bigger jumps, going from 47 reports in 2017 to over 100 in 2022.

Prosecutor Heck Jr. said it’s important for adults to provide a good example to the young drivers on the roadways.

“We certainly cannot have adults losing their cool, losing their patience and engaging in road rage as an example of our young drivers,” he said. “Now, we have a 22-year-old young man who’s dead.”

The prosecutor also mentioned that both the victim and suspect had no prior citations or history of being involved in road rage incidents.