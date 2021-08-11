Ohio sees highest COVID-19 cases in over 6 months

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The state of Ohio hit the highest single day count of COVID-19 cases since February. If this trend continues, health leaders are concerned about what the winter could bring.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, believes these numbers should serve as a warning. “The fact that we hit the highest number in six months, over six months since February, should be getting a lot of people’s attention.”

When restrictions were lifted, the Delta variant was an unknown variable in the pandemic so health leaders advise the public to adapt to changing protocols.

“One of the things that is true about this whole COVID pandemic is that we’re constantly learning new things and new information is available,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Dan Suffoletto. “New situations arise, so government agencies are adapting, businesses are adapting and the public needs to adapt to keep themselves safe in whatever the situation is at that time.”

Cases are steadily increasing without any signs of slowing down. As of now, we haven’t been given the magic number of cases that could lead to new restrictions. But, doctors say the light at the end of the tunnel is slowly diminishing.

“If that trend continues, we are soon going to see the same numbers as the winter and the only way out of that is getting back to restricting many of the activities as we did earlier this year,” said Colon.

At this time the Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard shows just above 50 percent of Ohio residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which health leaders believe could start to increase once a vaccine has FDA approval.