DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With less than two months before the August 8, 2023 special election, Ohio Boards of Elections had to quickly make changes to ballots after the Secretary of State’s Office sent out incorrect language.

The ballot language for Issue 1 was certified by the Ohio Ballot Board on June 13, 2023. The Secretary of State’s Office then sent over the language to all 88 boards of elections; however, on June 20, 2023, those election officials were told whatever Secretary of State’s Office sent over was not correct.

Jeff Rezabek, the Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said parts of the approved language were missing.

“There was some missing parts of language and one other word was switched,” Rezabek explained.

Director of Elections for the state, Chris Burnett, sent an email to all boards of elections calling it a ‘transcription error,’ and attached the correct ballot language.

Rezabek said they had to work quickly to make changes.

“Thursday afternoon, we had to go through our proofing process, rewrite that language or make the adjustment on that language, and then begin that second proof. And then what we’re doing Monday, our L&A testing and our public test,” Rezabek said.

Rezabek said they usually send their ballot orders to be printed a little later than other counties which helped them dodge any major setbacks from the error.

In Miami County, Ian Ridgeway, the Deputy Director of the BOE, said they had already printed their test ballots.

“We had started testing all of our equipment on Tuesday, and we got a pretty good amount of the way through testing our equipment before we got that updated ballot language,” Ridgeway explained.

Both counties lost about a day’s worth of work because of this error. In his email obtained by 2 News, Burnett apologized for the inconvenience and said any costs associated with fixing the error will be covered by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Although boards of elections have already been stretched thin by the tight turnaround for the August election, Ridgway said they stay ready for anything.

“Just the nature of our jobs, whatever cards we’re dealt, we work with and we make it happen,” Ridgeway said.

The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed all overseas ballots were compliant by Friday and sent out to voters. Boards of elections are now gearing up for the start of in-person early voting on July 11, 2023. The last day to register to vote is July 10, 2023. Election Day is August 8, 2023.

Rezabek also said Montgomery County is in need of poll workers. To how to become one, click here.