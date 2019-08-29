Ohio Secretary of State to visit Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will be in the Miami Valley Thursday, visiting the Miami County Board of Elections.

The Miami County Board of Elections is holding a mock election from 10 am to 1 pm at its location at 215 W. Main Street in Troy. The tabulation of votes will occur at 1 pm.

After the tabulation, LaRose and Miami County election officials will meet with media to discuss the outcome.

The mock election is being held to test out the county’s new Clear Ballot Paper Voting system after more than 6,000 votes went uncounted in November.

