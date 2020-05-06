Ohio school districts process surprise $300 million coronavirus-related budget cuts

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – $300 million is now being cut from Ohio school districts in an effort to get the state back on track after pandemic-related losses. It’s the latest in a long line of challenges for many districts.

There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. The amount of money each school will lose depends on which formula is applied. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools gets 27% of its funding from the state. The superintendent isn’t sure if they’ll be cut more or less than other districts.

Dr. Doug Cozad says the announcement is “extremely devastating for us.” With no warning, he learned his district’s budget -and all others in the state- were about to take a severe hit.

A total of $300 million will be slashed immediately. Dr. Cozad says, “Especially when those reductions are in this fiscal year, where you do the best you can to plan and everything else and all of a sudden this comes in at the tail end.”

Governor DeWine says, “None of these decisions are easy, and I do not make them lightly, but they are necessary.”

And Bellbrook-Sugarcreek is hit particularly hard. Last week voters said no to the latest school funding levy. Dr. Cozad says, “Unfortunately that’s already been in our DNA the past year or so here, of reductions.”

Delaying the cuts would buy districts time, but the governor says waiting is not an option. “If we do not make these cuts now over the next two months, the cuts we will have to make next year would have to be more dramatic.”

Dr. Cozad says he has one eye on the present and one eye on the future, but trying to plan too far ahead isn’t practical. “Who knows what it’s going to be like in August? We don’t even know what it’s going to be like next week. To plan for August is monumental.”

Dr. Cozad says he understands the state’s financial situation, but it’s taking a toll on schools and students. “We’re doing our best to get through this school year, making decisions for this school year, while at the same time trying to brainstorm all the possibilities of what next school year could hold.”

Dr. Cozad says Bellbrook-Sugarcreek teachers and staff are doing a great job handling distance learning for the rest of this year. Despite the extra work, he’s confident they’ll be ready for whatever next year brings, whether it’s more distance learning, a return to the classroom, or a blend of both.