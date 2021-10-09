WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival 2021 is back on Saturday.

The 2021 festival is on Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10 N Main St, # B Waynesville, Ohio.

“The Festival is more than just a weekend of fun. It is also a weekend where the entire Waynesville Community comes together in a very dramatic way for the support and good of all. The festival celebrates tradition and serves as a major fundraising event for many of the area’s civic and charitable groups. It also provides scholarships for our graduating seniors,” said a spokesperson on the festival website.

Organizers said the use of masks and following CDC guidelines will be welcome during the festival.