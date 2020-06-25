Ohio Sauerkraut Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“The health concerns for the public were of top priority and it has become difficult to produce a safe and successful show for the community, guests, merchants, vendors, and non-profit food groups,” stated organizers in a Facebook post.

Planning efforts will now focus on the 2021 event, scheduled for October 9 and October 10. This would have been the festival’s 51st year.