Ohio Sauerkraut Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“The health concerns for the public were of top priority and it has become difficult to produce a safe and successful show for the community, guests, merchants, vendors, and non-profit food groups,” stated organizers in a Facebook post.

Planning efforts will now focus on the 2021 event, scheduled for October 9 and October 10. This would have been the festival’s 51st year.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS