Ohio restaurants resume indoor dining with new guidelines

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Many restaurants are reopening their dining rooms today after a two-month shutdown.

“We understand that only a small percentage, actually 25-30 percent of the public, feels safe coming back to a restaurant at this point in time and we’ve got to change that perception, so we’re taking it very serious,” said Jim Dunn, co-owner of TJ Chumps.

At the Miamisburg location, they’ve installed partitions at the bar, and all staff are wearing masks and cleaning regularly.

“The tables are spread out a little more than they were before,” Bobby Kirkpatrick, a dine-in customer at TJ Chumps.

“We brought masks just in case we had to wear those in between eating and then the menus are different. They’re paper menus and the waiters and waitresses are wearing masks. It’s very safe. I wasn’t afraid at all.” Alice Webb added.

Local leaders joined the staff at TJ Chumps to welcome customers back inside.

“As of today, 92.5 percent of Ohio’s economy has been restarted, we’re very excited about that,” said Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg)

“They’re doing everything right here from what I can see with the distancing. The employees will be the first to tell you if you’re standing too close to someone, they’ll stop you and say move back,” said Mayor Michelle Collins.

Things are also getting back to normal at El Rancho Grande in West Carrollton.

“This morning we came in early. The past few days we’ve been getting ready. Getting organized with our booths, sanitizing and cleaning them,” said Arturo Magana, manager at El Rancho. “We’re very excited because we had two whole months where we were doing to-go’s and work wasn’t the same. Not the same motivation, but you know, we got through it.”