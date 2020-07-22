Ohio Restaurant Association releases protocols to keep customers safe

Columbus, Ohio (WDTN) – As the effort to remain safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic continues, restaurants are seeing a decline in customers willing to eat out. The Ohio Restaurant Association is now putting guidelines in place that regulate how businesses should respond if a staff member does test positive for the COVID-19, and addresses other protocols of keeping patrons safe.

“When this first started happening, people didn’t know what to do. We started to see businesses close down and just kind of freeze up a little bit. And so all the procedures that you need to follow, we now have that in a flow chart. We have a set of FAQs that the restaurateurs, employees, as well as the public can look at,” said Ohio Restaurant Association CEO, John Barker.

He explained, the goal of the new Unified Industry Voice campaign is to give Ohio eateries an organized way to protect patrons and employees, in order or sustain jobs and stimulate the economy.

“It’s the second biggest industry in the state. So when you have a situation where sales are down the way they are, its hard to keep people employed.”

Manager of Wheat Penny, Liz Valenti, said her restaurant has experienced the burden of lost sales first-hand, and hopes the new guidelines, enforced by local health departments, will make people feel more comfortable eating out again.

“This is typically our busiest season, now we are doing our very best just to keep our head above water. The guidelines that the ORA has laid out for us are really clear. It takes the guesswork. So if there’s any concerns we have as a restaurant, we know where to turn.”

The United Industry Voice plan has received input from multiple relevant agencies, including the Environmental Health Association and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. It includes a list of frequently asked questions, protocol on employees who test positive, and instructions for employees who are returning to work, to name a few. Under these guidelines and with use of masks and social distancing, Barker says customers should feel safe patronizing their favorite eateries even in the midst of the pandemic.

“Restaurants are one of the safest places you can go into when you think about it. We’ve been highly regulated for decades. We’re an industry that’s used to cleaning and sanitizing and people making sure that things are safe all the time.”

For the full list of guidelines and frequently asked questions, click here.