Ohio Restaurant Association asks DeWine to place restaurants in 1C vaccine group

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORS) says 20% of bars and restaurants temporarily or permanently closed because of pandemic restrictions. They believe recent data supports lifting the curfew.

“The contact tracing data we had access to was telling us that less than 2-percent of the cases were coming from contract tracing from restaurants,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the ORS. “That’s the facts that’ve been presented to us, then why wouldn’t we move back the curfew.”

While the 11 p.m. curfew change is a first step in the right direction, it doesn’t erase the months of financial burdens placed on the restaurant industry.

“If the restaurants can make it through the next couple of months and additional money made available, which the Biden administration said they will lay out for this industry, no details yet, we might see more restaurants of that 80% still open be able to make it, but there’s still going to be some casualties,” said Barker.

In addition to more financial aid, the ORA says they sent letters to Governor DeWine asking to be placed in the 1C vaccine group. Dayon’s Wheat Penny agrees.

“I have key staff members from 11oclock in the morning to 10oclock at night taking care of people, that’s a long time to be in-contact with people,” said Wheat Penny’s chef and co-owner, Liz Valenti. “I feel like the vaccine would give us a little modicum, more comfort, more safety.”

Wheat Penny is waiting for the stay-at-home advisory to lift to have indoor dining but believes getting restaurant workers next in line for the vaccine is a must.

“It’s imperative that we get our customers back safely into our dining areas and bars,” said Valenti. “Social distancing, mask wearing still being adhered to but loosening the time is going to help, and like I said, it’s a good first step.”

The 11 p.m. curfew will stay in place for at least two weeks, then if hospitalization rates are under 3,000, the curfew could be changed to midnight.