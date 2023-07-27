DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is one of many institutions across the country being targeted by scammers who want to take advantage of unemployment benefits.

ODJFS locked more than 28,000 accounts in Ohio after noticing an increase in alerts for potentially fraudulent activity. An estimated $190,000 in bogus claims were distributed before they started the process of locking down the accounts.

During the week of July 16, the department flagged more than 65% of new applications as potentially fraudulent, compared to 19% the week of July 23.

Many Ohioans still have not had the chance to recover their accounts.

Individuals that were affected should have received a text message with instructions on how to verify their account online. If your account was flagged, you will be locked out of the account and your payments will be suspended until you regain access.

A representative from ODJFS says that people should attempt to authenticate their accounts online first, as they are experiencing a higher call volume than usual. As more people gain access using the online method, wait times will decrease for those who choose to call.