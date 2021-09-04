Ohio Rennaissance Festival returns after 2020 absence

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Rennaisance Festival returns to Warren County after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This massive event brings thousands to Harveysburg, Ohio to enjoy the sights and sounds of the festival, The festival said. This year, the festival is introducing several new shows to entertain its visitors.

New acts include:

The Free Lancers, hard hits and thrilling action

Ichabod Wainwright, performing on the Wheel of Death

The Daring Horseman, equestrian acrobat

Judas & Magnolia: Daring Escapes, a husband-and-wife team of escape artists and circus performers

Cincinnati Barbarian, an armored combat group featuring fights with real armor, weapons and combat

Johnny Pheonix, the Danger Comedian

Valkyrik, a high-energy, fantasy music act built on themes of war and battle from the Norse/Vikings

Robert the Barrrd, performing solo songs of villians and heroes

Celtic Mayhem, “rockin’ Irish music”

There will also be events for those 21 and older, the release said. One of these is The Royal Feast, a murder mystery dinner filled with food, drink and song. Tickets for this 5-course meal are $75 and can be bought online or at the festival’s Special Events Gazebo.

The festival also offers a unique Ale Trail where visitors can stop at any of 13 locations for a unique craft beer, ale, cider, mead or specialty cocktail. Visitors can also enter a drawing for a 2022 Season Pass prize package, the release said.

The 32nd annual Ohio Renaissance Festival says it runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday for nine weekends, September 4 through October 31.

Tickets and more information can be found here.