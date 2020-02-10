Ohio reacts to “American Factory” winning best documentary Oscar

MORAINE, Ohio (WCMH)– Oscar is coming home to Ohio.

“American Factory” won Best Documentary (Feature) at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday night in Hollywood.

The film, backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, chronicles the clash of cultures when Chinese company Fuyao moved into the former GM plant just outside of Dayton.

It was directed by Ohio filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.

“Our film is from Ohio and China. (crowd cheers) Go Buckeyes,” Reichert said in her acceptance speech. “But it really could be from anywhere where people put on a uniform, punch a clock trying to make their families have a better life.”

Bognar continued, thanking those involved in the project and ending with: “[Thank you] to the tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio.”

Reaction to their win on social media was swift and prominent.

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

Congrats to Julia, Steven, and the whole crew on winning Best Documentary for #AmericanFactory, Higher Ground's first release! So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized—because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect. But that’s where the truth so often lies. https://t.co/qtdNEw9H3f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to @afactoryfilm – always great to see Ohioans recognized, particularly when they expose the lengths corporations go to to suppress workers’ rights. #Oscars https://t.co/03M8AC1uRp — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar for their big #Oscars win — thanks for showing your #BuckeyeLove! #BuckeyeForLife https://t.co/wx7OawoQiP — Ohio State Alumni (@OhioStateAlumni) February 10, 2020

Congrats to #JuliaReichert & #StevenBognar on their #Oscar win for #AmericanFactory! This past Oct. the Wex was thrilled to organize a retrospective of Reichert's career which included this film. See upcoming screenings of the retrospective at @SpeedArtMuseum & @walkerartcenter. — Wexner Center for the Arts (@wexarts) February 10, 2020

#AmericanFactory marks the first project from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground. Now it's won its first Oscar, too.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/A5zwJGOVol — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 10, 2020