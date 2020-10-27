Ohio peace officer training to begin at Edison State

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is accepting applications for a 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet for six days each week beginning in January 2021 and, upon completion, will graduate from the program in June.

According to a press release from Edison State, the program curriculum is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and will cover all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by November 25, 2020. Physical assessment tests may be completed on either November 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or December 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with the academy running from January 4 to June 15, 2021.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7865.