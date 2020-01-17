Ohio offers grants to extradite dangerous wanted offenders

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Grants are now available to extradite dangerous wanted offenders back to Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

Under the new Prisoner Extradition Reimbursement Program, Ohio law enforcement agencies can get help with travel expenses related to picking up an offender from another jurisdiction. Gov. DeWine secured $500,000 for the program.

“We know that some law enforcement agencies in Ohio don’t always have the resources to travel across the state or country to take an offender into custody, which is why these new grants will be instrumental in ensuring that more dangerous offenders return to Ohio to answer for their crimes,” said Governor DeWine. “We also believe that this program will enhance public safety by increasing the number of warrants entered into the state and national warrant databases.”

Any law enforcement agency in Ohio that has limited means in eligible to apply. Applications are now being accepted.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.