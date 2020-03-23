Ohio National Guard unit helps food distribution at The FoodBank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty-five members of the Ohio National Guard were deployed to help with operations at the Dayton Foodbank (DFB) Monday.

Lee Lauren Truesdale said food banks are being recognized as an essential operations, so the Foodbank in Dayton will continue to serve the Miami Valley during this lock down but will be low on staff. So Governor Mike DeWine deployed the Ohio National Guard to 12 food banks across the state, including the Dayton location.

“Right now what we’re doing is the distribution, packaging and transportation of food to these vulnerable populations and that could grow in the near future to different missions,” Colonel Matthew Woodruff of the Ohio National Guard told 2 NEWS on the phone.

On Monday, members from Unit 837 out of Springfield helped with food packing and distribution.

Woodruff said it’s not the first time they have helped during homeland emergencies.

“This is one of the core missions of the National Guard, to support the citizens from the state that we come from,” said Woodruff. “We specifically looked at each of our soldiers to try and align the people from the direct communities that they’re supporting at each food bank location.”

Truesdale at the Foodbank said the extra hands are critical because there are normally 31 staff members and numerous volunteers working, but now they’re down to only 22 essential staff members.

“We actually have less team members than what we normally operate with and no volunteers on site either, and we utilize over 8,000 volunteers every year,” said Truesdale. “So having these folks here will help us pack the boxes, distribute the boxes, help with traffic control and man our emergency hotline.”

On top of the decrease in help, they’re seeing hundreds of clients during their food distributions.

“We actually had a drive-thru on Friday, and I talked to a number of individuals who are waiters, bartenders, folks who are currently laid off or not making the money they need to sustain their family,” said Truesdale.

She said they normally see 170 to 200 clients but during the highest point last week they more than doubled that, so the Ohio National Guard is going to be helping until further notice.

“We’re here to serve people, we’re seeing an increased need of individuals coming through the drive-thru, as many as 500 families every two hours, so really having these folks on site is going to critical to that operation,” said Truesdale.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said in a release that, “We welcome these National Guard members as part of our foodbank family and thank them for their dedication and diligence in the weeks ahead.”

She encourages clients and community members to welcome the National Guard by showing gratitude and friendship as they aid DFB in its time of need.

The Foodbank will be doing drive-thru distributions Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as needed from 1-3 p.m. and Truesdale said families are welcome to use their service once every 30 days.