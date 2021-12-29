DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hospital in the Miami Valley will soon be getting Ohio National Guard members to help amid staffing shortages.

Premier Health said Miami Valley Hospital will get around 40 National Guard members to serve in nonclinical roles. They will primarily focus on environmental services, nutrition services and patient transport. Training for the members will begin on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.

The goal is to have a total of 80 guard members, according to Premier Health. The medical network is working on a timeline for when the hospital system will receive additional clinical resources.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 17 that he would be sending more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals that are coping with staffing challenges while also dealing with high COVID-19 hospitalization.

The governor gave an update on the National Guard response Wednesday afternoon.