SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard is arriving at Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Springboro COVID-19 testing site, Dayton Children’s announced on Wednesday. There, Guard members will train to assist with the overwhelming demand for testing in the community.

This is only one day after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the additional deployment on Tuesday, January 11.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said Governor DeWine. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to a release by Dayton Children’s Hospital, 20 National Guard members will train with Dayton Children’s Staff for up to a week before working to triple the Springboro location’s testing capabilities.

Guard members will work on registrations, sample collection and specimen preparation before delivering the samples to Dayton Children’s Hospital staff for testing. Dayton Children’s said it expects this to increase their testing from 200-300 to nearly 800 daily.

“We are so thankful to Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio National Guard for their support and partnership,” says Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO for Dayton Children’s Hospital. “It is only through collaboration like this that we are better able to serve our community and get through this together.”