DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Narcotics Association Regional Coordinating Officers (NARCO) has renamed its Valor Award after Det. Jorge Del Rio.

Del Rio, who was a 30 year veteran of the Dayton Police Department and a longtime DEA Task Force Officer, was shot while conducting a search warrant in November 2019. Though he was hospitalized, he died three days later from his injuries.

Ohio NARCO celebrated 50 years at its annual conference in September. A board selects a law enforcement officer who was injured or prevented loss of life while conducting narcotics investigations. Del Rio was posthumously given the 2021 Valor Award, which was presented to his widow, Kathy.

Richard Meadows, the president of Ohio NARCO, announced at the 2021 conference that the organization officially renamed the award in Del Rio’s honor.

“It was so overwhelming to see just how many investigators Jorge has helped over the course of his career,” Meadows said.