Ohio Mayor Alliance Board announces members of education, mayors and police chief committees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Mayors Alliance Board announced Tuesday members appointed to the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee and the Mayors Education Advocacy Leadership Committee.

The members of the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee are as follows:

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail

Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

The following are the members of the Education Advocacy Leadership Committee:

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson

Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George

Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

For more information, visit www.ohiomayorsalliance.org.