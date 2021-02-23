Ohio Mayor Alliance Board announces members of education, mayors and police chief committees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Mayors Alliance Board announced Tuesday members appointed to the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee and the Mayors Education Advocacy Leadership Committee.

The members of the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee are as follows:

  • Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone
  • Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo
  • Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac
  • Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail
  • Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin
  • Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey
  • Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland
  • Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

The following are the members of the Education Advocacy Leadership Committee:

  • Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan
  • Athens Mayor Steve Patterson
  • Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes
  • Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield
  • Lakewood Mayor Meghan George
  • Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler
  • Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

For more information, visit www.ohiomayorsalliance.org.

