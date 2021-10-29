CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio man who was federally charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has entered a plea agreement.

The Department of Justice would only confirm that a plea has been entered by Justin Stoll. The DOJ would not comment on any details of the agreement until it is officially accepted in court. The hearing to do so has not yet been scheduled.

Justin Stoll, 40, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Friday, Jan 15 and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati the same day. His crimes arise from posts he allegedly made online about his participation in the Capitol riot.

According to a written affidavit supporting the complaint against Stoll, he used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and on YouTube to post videos.

As evidence, authorities reviewed Stoll’s videos leading up to and during the Capitol riot. In one, he asked viewers if he should wear a black U.S. flag shirt to Washington D.C. because “if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight.”

In a video posted during the riot Stoll allegedly said: “D.C.’s a war zone!…You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”