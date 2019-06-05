Ohio Lottery donates 7,500 pounds of food to The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Lottery donated over 7,500 pounds of food to The Foodbank in Dayton for disaster relief efforts after the devastating tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley on Memorial Day, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald announced on Wednesday.

The food, which was donated as part of the Cash Explosion’s Facing Hunger campaign, was delivered on Wednesday at 11 am at The Foodbank. It was delivered by members of the Ohio Lottery and Cash Explosion Show.

The Facing Hunger Campaign encourages viewers and fans to donate food during Cash Explosion Show tapings over the course of the campaign, which runs November through May.

“Ohioans are extremely generous, which is demonstrated by the fact that this food was donated before the 21 tornadoes even touched down,” Gov. DeWine said. “For years, the Ohio Lottery has been dedicated to ending hunger in Ohio, and I’m happy that this year’s donation will be directed to the Miami Valley to help citizens as they work to recover from last week’s violent storms.”

McDonald, a Trotwood native, said that the storms and impact of it really hit home.

“The Facing Hunger Campaign has helped us reach families in need in our state for eight years, and after the news of the devastation in the Dayton area, we knew this year’s donation needed to be made here,” McDonald said. “We’re grateful to our Cash Explosion fans for their generous contributions year after year. They made this donation possible today.”

Twenty-three tons of food have been donated from the Facing Hunger Campaign since kicking off in 2011.

