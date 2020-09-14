Ohio Legislative Black Caucus visits Wilberforce University

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – State leaders visited the oldest historically black college in the country Monday.

Three state representatives, who are members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, toured Wilberforce University Monday. Wilberforce is reintroducing itself to the community and wanted to share its growth and accomplishments with others.

The University’s president is excited to share the dedication to education with the representatives and the community.

Elfred Pinkard, President of Wilberforce University said, “I want people to leave here thinking ‘Wow… That is a vibrant institution, there is important work going on, they have been disciplined and rigorous in looking at the future of the institution even in a covid-19 environment.”

The OLBC is the oldest legislative black caucus in the U.S.