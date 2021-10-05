DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During the 6th annual Ohio Defense and Aerospace Forum Tuesday, Congressman Mike Turner, along with members of the Dayton Development Coalition and other Ohio leaders, highlighted the impact the Department of Defense has on the state’s economy.

“As you know, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, over the last 20 years or so has grown from 19,000 jobs to over 30,000 jobs,” said Congressman Turner. “We think it can go to over 35,000 jobs.”

He said the 2021 JobsOhio economic impact study shows that about six percent of Ohio’s overall economy is comprised of defense positions, and the state is looking to continue the recruiting effort to fill more jobs.



Elaine Bryant, Dayton Development Coalition’s executive vice president for aerospace and defense, said, “Things that we’re doing to advertise [are] things like a leadership campaign that has been across the country. So we have east coast and west coast and even in Texas billboards, talking about Ohio is for Leaders and why they should come here and directing them to our resources. So really, in order to make sure we have the talent to attract the missions, we’re getting the word out.”

Governor Mike DeWine added in a press release that the state’s expansion of defense will also include the aerospace industry, which will contribute to a stronger economy within the state.

“Those in Ohio’s aerospace industry are constantly working on the future, and I am grateful for their unwavering commitment and passion,” said DeWine. “Ohio led this nation into the “Air Age” of the early 20th century, and with a new generation of Ohioans, Ohio will lead this nation into the “Aerospace Age” of the 21st century as well.”

To view the full report conducted by JobsOhio, click here.