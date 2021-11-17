COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio leaders are sharing their sympathies after the death of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer Tuesday evening.

To honor the life and legacy of Sheriff Fischer, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio State flags be flown at half staff until sunset on the day of Fischer’s funeral.

DeWine also made the following statement.

Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of our friend Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. Sheriff Fischer was dedicated to the law enforcement profession where he spent a majority of his professional career. Fran and I first met Gene when he worked at the Xenia Police Department. What always struck me was how well loved he was by men and women who worked under him at the department, and he had that same strong relationship with the men and women who worked for him at the Sheriff’s Office. Gene combined that respect and love with a real relationship with the community. Sheriff Fischer was doing community policing before those techniques even had a name. Fran and I extend our condolences to his wife, Gail; his daughter, Brittany; and his entire family.” Mike DeWine

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) released the following statement:

I am very saddened to hear about the passing of Sheriff Gene Fischer. He led many initiatives to make our community a better place, including his outstanding efforts to help reintegrate incarcerated individuals struggling with addiction back into our community. He improved the lives of many and made a lasting impact on our community. Sheriff Fischer will be dearly missed and my condolences are with his family and Greene County as we mourn his loss. Mike Turner

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also expressed his condolences.

My staff and I are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. Sheriff Fischer was a dedicated public servant who took pride in representing the people of Greene County for nearly 40 years, first as a Xenia police officer and then as the county sheriff for the past 18 years. I am so grateful that just yesterday I was able to spend time with Sheriff Fischer. He has always been well-respected – and for good reason. I admire and appreciate his dedication to the residents of Greene County and to law enforcement. We offer our condolences to his family and his community. Sheriff Fischer will be greatly missed. Dave Yost

Sheriff Gene Fischer died after suffering a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.