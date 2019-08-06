Ohio leaders donate blood at CBC while visiting Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many of the politicians and leaders who have stopped through Dayton after the Oregon District shooting also stopped at the Dayton Community Blood Center to donate blood, the center said Monday.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited Dayton Monday to tour the scene, meet with law enforcement, visit victims at Miami Valley Hospital, and donate blood, being the first to donate. Husted is a University of Dayton graduate and former state representative from the Miami Valley.

“It feels great, it’s simple and easy process,” Husted said. “I’m excited to know about what‘s going to happen Friday with the Dayton Strong donation event. It’s simple and easy and a good way for everybody to contribute to someone who is in need. We all have that sense and feeling after what happened in the last couple of days. We’re all in this together.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) donating blood at the Community Blood Center (CBC)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) donating blood at Community Blood Center (CBC)

Sen. Rob Portman donating blood at Community Blood Center (CBC)

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted donates blood at the Community Blood Center (CBC)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), a congressman from Youngstown and 2020 candidate for president, also donated blood.

“You always have to look at the good that happens sometimes when you see this kind of tragedy and Dayton has been unbelievable,” Rep. Ryan said. “People go from rage to tears, rage to tears. I think it’s the beauty of the community coming together. I’m from outside of Youngstown, and this is so indicative of community around the county, tight-knit, scrappy, working class. People coming to give blood if that’s what’s needed.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who lives in Cincinnati, has been visiting the Miami Valley since the tragedy on Sunday. He stopped by the blood center to show his support.

“It’s been heartbreaking to the whole Miami Valley and really the whole country,” Sen. Portman said. “I have friends and colleagues all over the country. It’s so senseless and so horrible. People who were out in the Oregon District got in the middle of a madman’s rampage. Everybody’s responding to that and seems to me once again the Dayton community is doing it.”

The Community Blood Center is holding a “Dayton Strong” Blood Drive Friday, running from 7 am to 4 pm at their South Main St. location. Meijer will provide free breakfast or lunch to those who donate.

