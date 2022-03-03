COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State and U.S. lawmakers from Ohio are calling the state to pull investments and stop doing business with Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Thursday, State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill that would require Ohio pension systems divest from Russia, prohibit state and local contracting with Russian companies and ban tax, loan or grant incentives from Russian companies.

“We are the only state in the nation that’s doing all three of these things to join this effort, this worldwide effort of the West, to combat Russian aggression and to stand up for Ukraine,” Antani said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has already taken action this week by signing executive orders. The governor signed an order Thursday prohibiting Ohio from providing finances that might aid Russia in their attack on Ukraine.

DeWine also banned Ohio from purchasing or investing in Russian goods and services.

A statement from DeWine said, in part:

“I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward. We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars.”

Sentator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is commending the state’s actions, saying everything we can do is the right thing to do.

“There are a few things like ammunition we buy from Russia and a few other manufactured goods, but we will essentially take away any advantage Russia might have had selling those goods,” Brown said.

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said more is needed, including more sanctions nationally.

“We need to continue to tighten the noose on the Putin economy,” Portman said. “And of course, we should cut off the oil from Russia. That just makes no sense to me.”