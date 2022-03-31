LONDON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers will be visiting the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday to announce a new initiative intended to reduce gun violence in Ohio.

According to a release, Ohio governor Mike DeWine will be joined by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro and Ohio BCI Superintendent Joe Morbitzer.

These four will announce a joint criminal justice initiative that will help local law enforcement identify those responsible for deadly shootings and other gun violence, the release said.

The announcement will be made at the Ohio BCI Headquarters in London at 2 pm.