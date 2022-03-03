COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A state senator representing the Miami Valley introduced a bill to stop Ohio from doing business with Russia.

The bill, presented by State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), would require state pension funds to be removed from Russia and Russian companies, according to a release. It would also ban state and local government from contracting with or receiving money from Russian companies.

The proposed bill comes amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, prompting President Biden to impose sanctions on the country.

“If Ohio were its own country, it would be the 21st largest economy in the world, and therefore cutting ties to Russia will have a large-scale impact. By requiring the state to cut all ties with Russia, we are doing our part to increase the financial strain on Russia,” Senator Antani said.

Antani said several states have already proposed or passed legislation to end their relationship with Russia including: California, Arkansas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina and Colorado.

The bill also has an emergency clause which will enact it immediately if passed.