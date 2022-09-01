OHIO, (WDTN) – Ohio law enforcement agencies are offering their condolences to the friends and family of a Richmond Indiana officer as she is taken off life support.

We would like to express our sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.We will continue to remember and honor Officer Burton’s career, her life, and the sacrifices she made not only to protect the citizens of the Richmond Community, but to anyone who passed through not knowing the guard she stood each shift she worked, to insure the safety of all. God Speed and God Bless. The Staff of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

(Union City Ohio Police Department FB Photo)

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and co-workers of Ofc. Seara Burton. A true HERO. She gave to her community and will continue to give through organ donation. Union City Ohio POlice department

The Carlisle Police Department would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Richmond Police Department and the family and friends of Officer Seara Burton. RIP Sister, we have the watch from here! Carlisle Police Department

Today our thoughts and prayers are with Canine Officer Seara Burton’s family, her friends, the Richmond Police Department, and community members. Officer Burton will be removed from life support today. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10. City of Monroe Police Department

(Centerville Ohio Police Department Photo)

Rest in peace Officer Burton. Centerville Ohio Police Department