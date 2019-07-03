Ohio Inspector General investigates wrongdoing by WSU real estate non-profit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation by the Ohio Inspector General has found alleged wrongdoing for conduct of Wright State University’s real estate management non-profit corporation.

The investigation began after a complaint was received from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office concerning payments Wright State University (WSU) had made to a consultant.

The complaint alleged that a consultant had received $9,000 a month from Double Bowler Properties Corp. (Double Bowler), that had not yet yielded any work product for services rendered.

Double Bowler was established as a 501©(3) non-profit corporation in May of 2014 by WSU for the purpose of providing “efficient and effective real estate administration and management.”

Upon analyzing subpoenaed records from Double Bowler, investigators learned that the consultant was paid a monthly flat rate. They further determined the consultant’s construct should have been negotiated by Double Bowler as a “time and materials” contract so that WSU would only pay for work that was actually performed.

The Inspector General also determined the consultant was improperly paid for work performed for affiliated entities outside the scope of the contract.

The investigation concluded that WSU used Double Bowler to acquire real estate without obtaining prior approval from either the State of Ohio Controlling Board or the chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education as required by the Ohio Revised Code.

The report of investigation has been referred to the Ohio Auditor of State and Ohio Department of Higher Education.

University officials, however, say they were unaware their transaction process with Double Bowler put them in violation of any state statutes until this report was issued.

The University and Double Bowler have been engaged in property transactions in the same or similar manner as other state university affiliated entities have been across the state. Up until the OIG report was issued the University received no indication that its real estate property transaction processes were in violation of any state statutes. Going forward the University will conform to state statutory requirements for real estate property transactions as determined by the state agencies responsible for administering these statutes. Wright State University

